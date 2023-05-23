News you can trust since 1925
Tributes after death of Doncaster military veteran who was bodyguard to the Queen

Tributes have been paid to a Doncaster military veteran who was a bodyguard to the late Queen Elizabeth II.
By Darren Burke
Published 23rd May 2023, 12:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd May 2023, 12:25 BST

Peter Saul was regimental sergeant major of the Queen’s Bodyguard of the Yeoman of the Guard, the colourfully dressed ex-servicemen and women who carry out ceremonial duties at major state occasions.

Mr Saul, a holder of the Royal Victoria Medal and formerly of Riding Close, Bessacarr, died on May 5 at the age of 77.

An obituary described Mr Saul as “the beloved husband of the late Anna.

Peter Saul was regimental sergeant major of the Yeoman of The Guard. (Photo: House of Lords/Annabel Moeller).Peter Saul was regimental sergeant major of the Yeoman of The Guard. (Photo: House of Lords/Annabel Moeller).
Peter Saul was regimental sergeant major of the Yeoman of The Guard. (Photo: House of Lords/Annabel Moeller).
“Former Warrant Officer of the 17/21 Lancers and Regimental Sergeant Major of the Queens Bodyguard of the Yeoman of the Guard.

“Pete will be sadly missed by his family, friends and neighbours in Doncaster, his extended family in Scotland and Northern Ireland, and all other friends and former colleagues.”

A requiem Mass will take place at St Peter in Chains Roman Catholic Church on June 15 at 12:30pm followed by committal at Rose Hill Crematorium at 2pm.

