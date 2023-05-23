Tributes after death of Doncaster military veteran who was bodyguard to the Queen

Peter Saul was regimental sergeant major of the Queen’s Bodyguard of the Yeoman of the Guard, the colourfully dressed ex-servicemen and women who carry out ceremonial duties at major state occasions.

Mr Saul, a holder of the Royal Victoria Medal and formerly of Riding Close, Bessacarr, died on May 5 at the age of 77.

An obituary described Mr Saul as “the beloved husband of the late Anna.

Peter Saul was regimental sergeant major of the Yeoman of The Guard. (Photo: House of Lords/Annabel Moeller).

“Former Warrant Officer of the 17/21 Lancers and Regimental Sergeant Major of the Queens Bodyguard of the Yeoman of the Guard.

“Pete will be sadly missed by his family, friends and neighbours in Doncaster, his extended family in Scotland and Northern Ireland, and all other friends and former colleagues.”

