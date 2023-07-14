Tributes after death of 'dearly loved' former boss of landmark Doncaster factory
Geoffrey Dukes was the former owner of Doncaster steel foundry firm H Bingham and Sons, known by many across the city for its iconic blue and white sculpted gates at the entrance to the factory on Wheatley Hall Road for many years before its closure.
Mr Dukes, known as Geoff, passed away suddenly at home on July 2 at the age of 78, an obituary said
It added: “Geoff was a dearly loved husband to Sharyn, dad to Mark, Greg and Laura, much loved grandad and a friend.”
The metalworking firm was founded by Henry Bingham and by 1980 employed 120 people.
The works were well-known for their distinctive gates, created by Stanley Copley, depicting workers at the business before their removal after the firm’s closure and the redevelopment of the site for housing.