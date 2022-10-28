Tributes after dad, grandad and Doncaster football stalwart 'loved by many' dies

Tributes have been paid following the death of Doncaster football stalwart Stephen Hall.

Stephen Hall, described by son Andrew as a talented footballer and ‘loved by many’ was a well-known face around Bentley where he lived and spent many years playing sport.

He played for several local football teams during his lengthy career and in his early days, even had trials for South Yorkshire league clubs including Barnsley and Rotherham.

He said: “My dad was well known all over.

"He was best known for his whistle and living and working around Town End in Bentley - he was well known to a lot of people and loved by many.”

Born and raised in Doncaster to Cath and John, both of his sons were born and raised in Bentley and Steve lived there for more than 40 years.

Andrew added: “He had many jobs, worked with Doncaster Council and he was a very talented football player and played for many teams.

"He even tried out for Rotherham United and Barnsley in his younger days, but was more known for playing for his local teams - The Comps, Yarborough, Londsborough and Magnet Magpies.

"He also worked as a window cleaner for many a year and then in later life worked at the Shell garage in Bentley, close to where he lived.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

He leaves wife Sheila, sons Andrew and Matthew and was grandfather to, Lillie-Mai, Kelly-Marie, Devern and Trent.