Tributes after boss of Doncaster motor firm Hayselden dies at 78
Mick Hayselden, managing director of car dealer Hayselden Volkswagen, has died at the age of 78, the firm has announced.
In a statement, a company spokesperson said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mick Hayselden aged 78.
“Mick, as Managing Director was the driving force of our business for many years after taking over from his father Tom.
“A true one off, he relished any challenge presented to him whether in business or sport.
“His love of Barnsley FC was well known to all those who knew him, as he served as club director for 18 years this coming after a very successful motor racing career.
“His humour and positivity will be greatly missed by his family, staff and friends.
“Funeral arrangements will be communicated once confirmed for those wishing to pay their respects.”
The motor dealer group was founded by Mr Hayselden’s father, Tom, who died at the age of 94 in 2018.
The firm was founded in Brampton Bierlow in 1959 and has had dealerships across Yorkshire.
Tom led the business until he retired aged 65 in 1989, passing the firm to his son Mick.
Customers have been paying tribute.
One wrote: “RIP thinking of the family at this time.”
Another shared: “RIP Mick, sending my love to everyone.”
“Condolences to family, friends and work colleagues,” shared another.
The York Road based dealership has long been a sponsor of Barnsley FC, with the firm’s logo featuring on shirts.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.