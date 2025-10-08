Tribute made to the former Doncaster vicar Reverend John W Sweed who has died aged 90.

It is with deep sadness that the family announces the passing of Reverend John W Sweed, aged 90.

A devoted husband, father and grandfather, and a much-loved parish priest, John’s ministry and friendship touched many lives over five decades.

Born at the South Hants Hospital, Southampton, on 16th July 1935, John was educated at Bitterne C. of E. Infant and Junior School and later at Itchen Grammar School.

At 16, he began work at the Royal Aircraft Establishment, Farnborough, where his career included flights as an observer - an experience he often recalled with pride, including with the armaments on the Avro Vulcan. His work at RAE was interrupted by National Service, primarily spent in Northern Ireland from 1953 to 1955.

Sensing a call to ministry, John trained at the Bernard Gilpin Society, Durham, and Clifton Theological College, Bristol. He was ordained at Lichfield Cathedral in 1962. His curacies were served at St Julian’s, Shrewsbury (1962–64) and St John’s, Sheffield (1964–70).

In 1970 he became Vicar of St James, Doncaster. In 1979 John was appointed Vicar of St Lawrence Church, Hatfield, where he ministered faithfully until his retirement in 2000.

John’s ministry was marked not only by his pastoral care but also by his vision for the church’s future. He founded the Hatfield Church Building Trust and conceived the idea and design of the Hatfield Millennium Window.

The window, which was unveiled in October 2000 continues to inspire and uplift worshippers and visitors today. John remained active in ministry even after his official retirement, offering support wherever it was needed.

John had a great sense of humour. This came over in his public speaking and also in the way he presided over some church services, especially those centred on family worship.

He was a keen sportsman, playing rugby for his college, cricket and golf for Sheffield Diocese, being part of a winning team at an annual Ecclesiastical Insurance golf tournament near Oxford. He enjoyed tennis and croquet as well. As a teenager he was Shot Put champion of Southampton and a marksman during national service.

He will be remembered as a man of faith, integrity, and kindness, whose devotion to both people and parish left a lasting mark on each community he served.

John is survived by his wife, two sons, three grandchildren & two great grandchildren, who are deeply grateful for the many messages of sympathy and remembrance. He will be greatly missed.

John's funeral and thanksgiving service will be at St. Mary's Church, Tickhill on 24th October at 11.30am. - You can leave tributes to John at www.sweeds.uk/john