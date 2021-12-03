Avice Inman has died at the age of 101.

Avice Inman, who lived in Hexthorpe, died last month and her funeral is due to take place next week.

An obituary said: “Our much loved sister will be missed by her family and friends.

"She was a gentle, caring lady with a great sense of humour and enjoyed her long life right to the end.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Her brother Derek Upex, 92, from Balby, survives her.

Former Doncaster Grammar School pupil, Derek, spent over 40 years working in the finance department at the Plant.

Avice was at one time employed at a local drapery business where working hours were from 9am to 9pm and talking among staff was frowned on by management.

During the war she switched from fabrics to metal, making equipment for the British military at the former Briggs factory at Balby Carr.

She died on November 7.