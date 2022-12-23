TransPennine Express is introducing a ban on all e-scooters, hoverboards and e-skateboards within its stations and trains
TransPennine Express (TPE) is introducing a ban on all e-scooters, hoverboards and e-skateboards within its stations and trains from 27 December 2022.
The train operator will join most other UK train operators in banning all electric scooters (e-scooters) and similar devices due to the potential fire risk posed by lithium-ion batteries.
Lithium-ion batteries can produce a vapour of toxic gases and lead to a fire or a risk of explosion if damaged or overheated.
The ban comes into place on Tuesday 27 December and covers e-scooters, hoverboards, and e-skateboards. Mobility scooters, electric wheelchairs and e-bikes will be exempt from the ruling.
Iain Peacock, TPE Head of Safety and Security, said: “The risks associated with e-scooters and similar devices are of significant concern. Most of these devices are not approved for use in the UK and the batteries are often unregulated.
“We ask our customers to adhere to these new rules and be kind to staff helping to enforce them, so we can keep everyone safe.”