The train operator will join most other UK train operators in banning all electric scooters (e-scooters) and similar devices due to the potential fire risk posed by lithium-ion batteries.

Lithium-ion batteries can produce a vapour of toxic gases and lead to a fire or a risk of explosion if damaged or overheated.

The ban comes into place on Tuesday 27 December and covers e-scooters, hoverboards, and e-skateboards. Mobility scooters, electric wheelchairs and e-bikes will be exempt from the ruling.

The ban comes into force next week

Iain Peacock, TPE Head of Safety and Security, said: “The risks associated with e-scooters and similar devices are of significant concern. Most of these devices are not approved for use in the UK and the batteries are often unregulated.