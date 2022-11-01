Training sessions to be held after Doncaster communities rally to buy defibrillators

Residents gathered to raise funds for the devices – and now information sessions are to be held so people can be trained to use the machines.

Town Ward councillor Gemma Cobby said: “A year ago, a group of residents in the Wheatley area of Town Ward raised funds for a community based defibrillator, alongside contributions from Councillor Ward Budgets and the Family Hub.

“After a few bumps on the way, we're pleased to say the defibrillator is almost ready to be launched with some community training sessions available from the Yorkshire Ambulance Service and a community celebration launch event to thank residents for fundraising and sharing public awareness for this vital lifesaving equipment.”

Training for the defibrillator is to take place in Wheatley.

There are two one hour community training sessions for residents and groups to sign up to on 24 November at 6pm or 30 November at 1pm

Both sessions will be held inside the Wheatley Family Hub, just off Beckett Road. To sign up fill in your details here: https://forms.office.com/r/f71HvcFriX

Coun Cobby added: “There are only 15 spaces available for each session, so depending on numbers we will try to ensure a mix of residents from groups and streets attends the sessions, and will schedule more in for the future if required.”