Train to be a lifeguard for free in Doncaster

Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust (DCLT) are running a free training course to enable people to train to become a lifeguard.

By Stephanie Bateman
Tuesday, 8th March 2022, 5:04 pm

The free course will take place at Rossington Community Swimming Pool from Monday 21, March until Friday 25, March from 8.30am until 5pm.

Jon Whiteley, deputy chief executive of DCLT said: “This is a great opportunity for people to learn a new skill with the prospect of a career in the leisure industry as a lifeguard on completion of the course.

“DCLT manage a number of pools across Doncaster and offer free training courses to people from across the region.”

Future lifeguards pictured during training

The five-day course provides people with the theory and practical skills needed to be a lifeguard. The course includes training in water safety, casualty recovery, CPR and emergency first aid.

“We are looking forward to training a new group of lifeguards for 2022 and hope to see people who are looking for a new challenge getting in touch,” added Jon.

For more visit www.dclt.co.uk/become-a-lifeguard/

