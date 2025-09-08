Train service launches bargain £25 tickets to London to celebrate 25th anniversary
Customers can travel to London King’s Cross from Hull for just £25 with selected advance tickets for January 2026, with the fare becoming even greater value from other destinations including Selby, Doncaster, Retford and Grantham. Customers can also use their Railcard when booking tickets.
The offer has been announced to celebrate 25 years of Hull Trains providing pioneering open access rail services to local communities. The operator is proud to recruit most of its dedicated team from the Hull area.
Whether you’re heading to the capital for a show, a shop, or simply commuting, Hull Trains invites you to join the celebration and travel in style for just £25.
Hull Trains was named as Best Place To Work at the most recent National Rail Awards.