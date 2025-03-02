Train operator gives Doncaster rugby clubs the chance to get kitted out like a Super League team
The train operator, which is the sustainable travel partner of the league, is offering branded rugby kit, rugby boots, corner flags and post guards.
The competition is open to all types of clubs, including youth teams, senior groups and community organisations as well as those playing for local schools and colleges.
To enter, clubs need to submit a short video (30 seconds max) or a selection of photographs that showcase their team in action or in training and explain why they love the sport.
The competition is open for entries until Friday 4 April. For more information and details of how to apply, visit: https://game.northernrailway.co.uk/community-rugby
Representatives from the Super League and Northern will judge the entries and choose a winner as well as five runners up.
The winning team will receive: 30x Oxen full playing kit, hoodie, track pants and rugby boots, 4x corner flags, 4x rugby post guards, 1x Steeden balls and bag, 20x Bibs, 4x Tackle Shields, 30x Water Bottles, 100x Cones, 30x Tickets to Magic Weekend 2025 and 30x Ticket to Grand Final 2025.
The five runners-up will receive: 1x Steeden balls and bag, 20 Bibs, 4 Tackle Shields, 30x Water Bottles, 100x Cones, 30x Tickets to Magic Weekend 2025 and 30x Ticket to Grand Final 2025.
A spokesman said: “Connecting with our communities is so important to us at Northern. We’re proud to support local rugby clubs in right across our network and this is a great opportunity for six of them to get kitted out like a Super League team.”
