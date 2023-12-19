Traffic bulletin: Lanes reopen following HGV fire and specialist clean-up operation on M1 in South Yorkshire
and live on Freeview channel 276
National Highways was first alerted to the vehicle fire on the southbound carriageway of the M1 between junctions 32 (Thurcroft) and 31 (Sheffield) at 8.30pm on Monday 18 December 2023.
The southbound carriageway remained closed overnight but one lane was reopened at 6.15am.
Due to the hazardous load carried by the HGV and debris caused by the fire, a specialist clean-up operation was undertaken across the hard shoulder as well as the three lanes that had been shut.
All lanes have now been reopened. The hard shoulder, lanes one and two will be closed overnight tonight (Tuesday 19 December 2023), from 8pm until 6am, to allow for resurfacing of the carriageway.
There is a small lane closure on the exit slip road. However, due to the length of the slip road, it is still fully accessible for traffic to use and leave the motorway at junction 31.
Delays of around 35 minutes remain on the approach with five miles of congestion, but this is now easing following the reopening of the lanes.