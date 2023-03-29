News you can trust since 1925
Traffic bulletin: Damaged bridge joint repaired overnight after severe delays on the M18 and M180

The damaged bridge joint whch caused hours of delays and miles of traffic tailbacks on the M18 and M180 yesterday was repaired overnight.

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 29th Mar 2023, 11:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 11:25 BST

Two lanes of the M180 westbound had to be closed between junction 2 and the M18 and originally drivers faced delays of up to four hours and congestion of seven miles.

A spokesman for National Highways told the Free Press: “The repairs were successfully completed overnight and all lanes opened at 4.29am.”

We hope everyone got home safely.

All lanes are now reopen
