Riders push hard to get up the hill. Pic: Mick Hickman PhotographyRiders push hard to get up the hill. Pic: Mick Hickman Photography
Riders push hard to get up the hill. Pic: Mick Hickman Photography

Tour of Britain: Dozens of cyclists battle it out through Doncaster during major competition

Dozens of cyclists rode through an area of Doncaster today (Wednesday, September 6), as they took part in the major Tour of Britain competition.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 6th Sep 2023, 14:08 BST
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 14:09 BST

Riders, their support teams, police, news broadcasters, sport journalists and helicopters were seen across the borough for the fourth leg of the event which travelled 166.6km from Sherwood Forest to Newark-upon-Trent.

These pictures from Mick Hickman Photography were taken just outside of Bawtry on the dual carriageway adjacent to Scaftworth, heading towards Everton.

The peleton. Pic: Mick Hickman Photography

1. In front

The peleton. Pic: Mick Hickman Photography

This photo shows the pack travelling through Doncaster. Pic: Mick Hickman Photography

2. Bunched up

This photo shows the pack travelling through Doncaster. Pic: Mick Hickman Photography

Avid fans Geoff and Jill Telford from Doncaster are seen proudly flying the Yorkshire flag in support of the riders. Geoff and Jill have been following much of the race and were in Goole yesterday for stage 3 and were heading towards Western Super Mare to pick up stage 7 later in the week. Pic: Mick Hickman Photography

3. Fans fly the flags

Avid fans Geoff and Jill Telford from Doncaster are seen proudly flying the Yorkshire flag in support of the riders. Geoff and Jill have been following much of the race and were in Goole yesterday for stage 3 and were heading towards Western Super Mare to pick up stage 7 later in the week. Pic: Mick Hickman Photography

Riders grimace as they're faced with an incline. Pic: Mick Hickman Photography

4. A sight to behold

Riders grimace as they're faced with an incline. Pic: Mick Hickman Photography

