Top ten things Doncaster couples love most about sex are revealed in new survey

Women’s favourite thing is the romantic rush they feel straight afterwards which brings them closer to their partner.

Men’s favourite thing is the thrill they get when having sex with a new partner.

The results are revealed in a new survey by IllicitEncounters.com, the UK’s leading affairs website, which shows big differences in the ways men and women achieve sexual satisfaction.

The things Doncaster couples love about sex have been revealed in a new survey.

The second thing women most love about sex is that it is the perfect distraction from everything that is going wrong in their lives and the world.

Third on the female list was the joy they experience when they orgasm.

Fourth is that sex is a great stress-buster and fifth was the fun of having sex with a new partner.

Second on the male list was the feeling of euphoria when they orgasm.

In third place was the excitement they feel when they see the naked female body.

Fourth place went to how sex makes them feel more relaxed and fifth was the fact that sex made them feel closer to their partner.

The survey found that 89% of women and even more men (92%) said that good sex was the key to a happy relationship.

Two-thirds of women (64%) are happy with their sex lives, compared with slightly fewer men (58%).

Only a third of women (32%) and a similar number of men (31%) tell their partners what they love about sex.

Eight out of ten women (82%) and three-quarters of men (74%) said their sex life could be improved if they talked about sex more and told their partner what they desired the most.

Jessica Leoni, sex and relationship expert at IllicitEncounters.com, said: “The results show big differences in what men and women in Doncaster most enjoy about sex.

“For lots of women, sex is a way to bond with their partner, improve their mood and self confidence and reduce their stress levels.

“Men value all those things about sex but they put their physical satisfaction right at the top of their priorities.

“Both sexes love the thrill of having sex with a new partner - men more than women.

“That is because sex can often get routine in a long-established relationship with couples always doing the same things, at the same time and in the same place.”

Top ten things women love about sex

1 Romantic rush I feel straight afterwards

2 Perfect distraction from everything that is going wrong in my life and the world

3 The joy I feel when I orgasm

4 It’s a great stress buster

5 Thrill of sex with new partner

6 It improves my mood

7 Oral sex

8 It boosts my self confidence

9 Kissing and intimacy with my partner

10 Foreplay

Top ten things men love about sex

1 First time sex with a new partner

2 The feeling of euphoria when I orgasm

3 Excitement of seeing the naked female body

4 It makes me feel more relaxed afterwards

5 Great way to bond with my partner

6 It helps me sleep

7 It improves my mood

8 It is a great stress buster

9 Nipple and breast play

