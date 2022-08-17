Top ten sexual highs for men and women in Doncaster revealed in new survey

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Women’s number one sexual peak is having a shared orgasm with their lover, with two-thirds (66%) putting it top.

But it only came fourth on the men’s list which had first time sex with a new partner as the biggest sexual high.

More than half of men (56%) said that sex with someone they had never slept with before was what excited them most.

The top ten sexual highs for men and women in Doncaster have been revealed in a new survey.

A third of men (33%) said climaxing together with partner was their sexual peak - half the female figure.

The results are revealed in a new survey by IllicitEncounters.com, the UK’s leading affairs site.

It showed big differences between the sexes in what turns them on most.

Women’s second biggest turn-on was holiday sex which tends to be more adventurous than love-making at home - chosen by 42% of those polled.

Third on the female list was having a multiple orgasm - the choice of 36% of women.

In fourth place was good oral sex (35% of those polled) and fifth place went to a dirty weekend away with a lover (32% of women love doing this).

In second place on the men’s list is sex with an ex-lover who they have not stopped fancying - 38% of men have done this and enjoyed the experience.

Third place on the men’s list went to sex with a stranger - 35% of men said this was a sexual high.

A shared orgasm was fourth and in fifth place was filming a sex tape with a lover - 28% of men have done this and enjoyed it.

IllicitEncounters.com sex and relationship expert Jessica Leoni said: “These new findings show just how far apart men and women are in the pursuit of sexual happiness in Doncaster.

“Men’s number turn on is sex with a new partner but it doesn’t even feature in the female top ten.

“Sex with someone new is what powers the whole dating industry but it seems that while men are turned on by variety and new sexual encounters what is more important to women is quality sex with their existing partner.”

More than a million people have registered with IllicitEncounters.com since it was founded.

The average female member has sex with four different men in her first year on the site.

The average male member has sex with five different women in his first year on the site - showing that men are slightly keener to seek out new partners.

Women’s top ten sexual highs

1 Shared orgasm with my partner

2 Holiday sex

3 Multiple orgasm

4 Good oral sex

5 Dirty weekend

6 Sex with an ex I still fancy

7 Sex on freshly laundered sheets

8 Birthday sex

9 Sex with a handsome stranger

10 Valentine’s Day sex

Men’s top ten sexual highs

1 First time sex with a new partner

2 Sex with an ex I still fancy

3 Sex with a sexy stranger

4 Shared orgasm with a lover

5 Filming a sex tape with a lover

6 Dirty weekend

7 Birthday sex

8 Oral sex

9 Sex outdoors