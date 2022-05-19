Top ten sexual guilty pleasures in Doncaster are revealed in a new survey

Women’s most popular guilt trip over sex is having sex with a lover when she is supposed to be working from home.

Almost half of women (48%) have done this over the past two years.

Men’s number one sexual guilty pleasure is sharing sexy pictures or videos with their friends without telling their partner - 52% of males have done this.

Doncaster's guilty pleasures have been revealed in a new sex survey.

A guilty pleasure is something that we all enjoy but would be embarrassed by if someone were to find out.

The results are revealed in a new survey by IllicitEncounters.com, the UK’s leading affairs site.

Second on the female list is fantasising about another man while having sex with a regular partner - 44% of women have done this.

In third place is scrolling through a lover’s phone for messages and pictures, with 42% of women doing this.

Fourth on the female list is lusting after a hunky stranger they see every day at work or commuting - 38% of women ticked this box.

Fifth place went to monitoring former lovers on social media and looking for pictures of them with a new partner - 32% of women do this.

Second place on the male list is lusting after a female friend or work colleague and knowing they would cheat if given the chance. Exactly half of men (50%) have experienced this guilty feeling.

Third place went to watching porn or erotica without telling their partner - 48% of men do this.

Fourth place was lusting after a previous partner and wishing you could have a rematch - 44% of men have done this.

Fifth place on the men’s list was having sex when they are supposed to be working from home - 42% of men have done this.

Jessica Leoni, sex and relationship expert with IllicitEncounters.com, said: “Guilt is one of the great aphrodisiacs.

“Sex is much more fun when you what you are doing is forbidden or has to be kept a secret.

“Working from home has done wonders for couples' sex lives in Doncaster. Sex is much more exciting during the day when you are not tired and you are enjoying some quality time with a lover while pretending to be hard at work.

“It’s no surprise that cheating features in both the female and male lists. Both sexes are busy lusting over colleagues or strangers and wishing they could have a rematch with a former lover because sex at home is often boring.”

llicitEncounters.com is enjoying the busiest year in its 19 year history as the end of the Covid crisis sparks a cheating boom.

The site has seen a 17% rise in subscriptions since the start of the year and this is set to shoot up to 25% over the summer as we go out more and the warmer weather sparks a cheating surge.

Women’s top ten sexual guilty pleasures

1 Having sex when I am supposed to be working from home

2 Fantasising about another man while making love to a partner

3 Going through a lover’s phone for messages or pictures

4 Lusting after a man who I see every day at work or commuting while in a relationship

5 Monitoring former lovers on social media and looking for pictures of them with new partners

6 Still desiring a previous sexual partner and wishing you could have a rematch

7 Desiring sex in a public place such as a beach

8 Sending flirty text/WhatsApp messages and emails to male friends and work colleagues

9 Wanting a more kinky sex life and my lover to experiment more with things like bondage

10 Masturbating without telling my partner

Men’s top ten sexual guilty pleasures

1 Sharing sexy pictures and videos with friends

2 Lusting after a female friend or work colleague and knowing I would cheat if I got the chance

3 Watching porn or erotica without telling their partner

4 Still desiring a previous sexual partner and wishing you could have a rematch

5 Having sex when I supposed to be working from home

6 Masturbating in secret without telling a partner

7 Fantasising about another woman while having sex with my partner

8 Lusting after a woman on the trip to work

9 Wanting a threesome with a partner and another women