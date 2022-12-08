Top ten sex tips for men and women in Doncaster revealed in new survey

Women’s number one tip for men is to embrace the quickie - with 67% saying that sex is often best when it is fast and urgent.

Second on the female wish list is the fact that the best foreplay starts outside the bedroom - with 62% of females saying they love it when their partner gets them in the mood with compliments and flirtation.

In third place is sex being more important than sport - with 58% wanting their partner to show the same passion for them as their team.

The top ten sex tips for men and women have been revealed in a new survey.

In fourth place was let me be your fantasy - with 52% of women accepting that their partner will fancy other people but wanting them to harness that desire into improving sex at home.

Fifth place went to don’t finish first - with 48% of women saying sex was best when they both enjoyed orgasms.

The results are revealed in a new survey by IllicitEncounters.com, the UK’s leading affairs site.

For men, the number one tip was to be an early bird with 72% of males saying that they preferred sex first thing in the morning to last thing at night - because they felt fresher earlier.

Second on the male list was leaving the lights on, with 70% of men saying that sex was better when you can see what is happening.

In third place was sharing a sex selfie in the build up to sex, with 57% of men saying they loved it when their partner did this.

Fourth place went to taking sex out of the bedroom - with 54% of men saying it got boring when you do it in the same place all the time.

In fifth place was putting sex on the schedule, with 52% of men wanting regular days and times in their relationship given over to passion.

Jessica Leoni, sex and relationship expert with IllicitEncounters.com, said: “No one is the perfect lover and we can all benefit from talking to our lovers more and finding out what will improve our sexual performance.

“What is interesting is that both sexes in Doncaster accept that their partners are going to find other people attractive and it’s best to channel that sexual energy into improving sex at home rather than being resentful about it.”

IllicitEncounters.com has enjoyed the busiest year in its 19 year history with an 18% rise in subscriptions.

The surge has been a reaction to the previous two years of Covid restrictions, as cheaters return to their old ways and seek new partners.

Women’s top ten sex tips for men

1 Embrace the quickie - sex is often best when it is fast and urgent

2 Best foreplay begins outside the bedroom - making me feel good about myself with compliments and flirtation

3 Sex is more important than sport - show the same passion for me as your team

4 Let me be your fantasy - harness your desire for other women into improving sex for us

5 Don’t finish first - best sex involves us both enjoying an orgasm

6 Be gentle - rough hands make for bad sex

7 Don’t be boring - sex can become sore if your partner is drilling down for a long time in the same position

8 Stay awake - we hate it when you go to sleep straight afterwards

9 Let’s talk - we need to communicate better about what we desire the most

10 Don’t forget about aftercare - it is good to enjoy a cuddle once we have finished

Men’s top ten sex tips for women

1 Be an early bird - men love sex first thing in the morning

2 Let’s leave the lights on

3 Get me in the mood beforehand with a sex selfie

4 Take sex out of the bedroom

5 Put sex on the schedule - make sure we have regular times given over to passion

6 Get out of the sex rut of always doing it the same way

7 Initiate sex more often

8 Let me be your fantasy - harness your desire for other men into improving sex for us

9 Talk dirty to me