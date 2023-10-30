News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Matthew Perry, star of Friends, has died aged 54
Nottingham ice hockey player dies following neck injury
Flash floods hit the UK - and Storm Ciaran is also on the way
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive

Top professionals from Doncaster triumph at the 2nd English Beauty Industry Awards 2023

Creative Oceanic powered by Oceanic Events has presented the 2nd English Beauty Industry Awards 2023 – Yorkshire Edition to honour the finest professionals and businesses that have showcased exceptional talent, dedication, and innovation in the beauty sector.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 30th Oct 2023, 10:17 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 10:17 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

After months of anticipation and fierce competition, the awards ceremony was a glamorous event held on October 22 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hull as the industry’s finest gathered to celebrate excellence and network with peers.

This year’s winners represent excellence in the beauty industry and the dedication of Yorkshire and they have been recognised for their exceptional skills, expertise, and creativity in their respective categories, including hair salons, beauty salons, spas, nail salons and beauty training academies

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the English Beauty Industry Awards - Yorkshire Edition said: “It was an unforgettable night, filled with incredible food, entertainment, vibrant energy, and

Most Popular
One of the winners.One of the winners.
One of the winners.

passionate conversations.

“Winning an award in this prestigious competition is a significant achievement, as it acknowledges the talent and hard work of hair and beauty professionals and sets a

benchmark for others to follow.”

They continued: “We have celebrated the finest professionals and businesses, recognising the creativity, innovation, and exceptional service that have become synonymous with this beloved industry.

“Congratulations to all the winners and nominees and thank you to everyone who participated and supported this event.”

Winners in Doncaster were the Bircotes-based Blanc Beauty & Nails in the 5 Star Nail Salon and in the Tanning Salon of the Year category – Tan King of Mill Street ink Armthorpe.

Related topics:DoncasterYorkshire