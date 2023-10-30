Top professionals from Doncaster triumph at the 2nd English Beauty Industry Awards 2023

Creative Oceanic powered by Oceanic Events has presented the 2nd English Beauty Industry Awards 2023 – Yorkshire Edition to honour the finest professionals and businesses that have showcased exceptional talent, dedication, and innovation in the beauty sector.

After months of anticipation and fierce competition, the awards ceremony was a glamorous event held on October 22 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hull as the industry’s finest gathered to celebrate excellence and network with peers.

This year’s winners represent excellence in the beauty industry and the dedication of Yorkshire and they have been recognised for their exceptional skills, expertise, and creativity in their respective categories, including hair salons, beauty salons, spas, nail salons and beauty training academies

A spokesperson for the English Beauty Industry Awards - Yorkshire Edition said: “It was an unforgettable night, filled with incredible food, entertainment, vibrant energy, and

passionate conversations.

“Winning an award in this prestigious competition is a significant achievement, as it acknowledges the talent and hard work of hair and beauty professionals and sets a

benchmark for others to follow.”

They continued: “We have celebrated the finest professionals and businesses, recognising the creativity, innovation, and exceptional service that have become synonymous with this beloved industry.

“Congratulations to all the winners and nominees and thank you to everyone who participated and supported this event.”