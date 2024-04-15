Top Doncaster doctor who led town through Covid crisis honoured at retirement event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dr Rupert Suckling, the city’s Director of Public Health, stepped down from his role earlier this year due to ill health.

Dr Suckling led Doncaster’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, giving regular updates to residents and meeting with council and NHS staff daily.

Doncaster Central Labour MP Dame Rosie Winterton and Mayor Ros Jones were among those paying tribute to Dr Suckling in the event at the Mansion House.

Dr Rupert Suckling was honoured at his retirement event at the Mansion House.

She said: “What an honour to speak at Dr Suckling’s retirement.

"For nearly twenty years, Rupert has served the people of Doncaster with dedication and kindness, earning the respect of so many of us.”

Dr Suckling began working in the NHS in Doncaster in 2005, offering assistance to residents during the 2006 Bentley floods.

He led the implementation of Improving Access to Psychological Therapies in Doncaster, a service which continues to assist people with mental health issues across the country.

His development of the award-winning Early Lung Cancer Intervention social marketing project influenced national cancer awareness campaigns and in 2015 he became the Director of Public Health for Doncaster Council, overseeing the Health and Wellbeing Strategy to ensure healthcare is delivered effectively.

He led the establishment of the Health Determinants Research Centre and Well Doncaster, which work to reduce health inequality.

He was awarded an MBE for his service during the pandemic in 2023.

Earlier this year, Mayor Jones said: “During those very troubled and turbulent times when we were seeing hundreds of cases and many deaths, your honest, politically impartial and heartfelt regular updates were welcomed by so many of our residents and councillors.

“Your calm and collected approach alongside your great knowledge and outstanding leadership will be greatly missed.”

Thanking councillors Dr Suckling said: “You have been the most passionate, demanding group of members that I’ve ever worked with. I’ve been blessed to work with some really great cabinets and a fantastic mayor.