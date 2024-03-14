Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Nominations are now open for the 2024 Local Government Information Unit (LGIU) and CCLA Cllr Awards - the only ceremony that celebrates the outstanding contributions of councillors across England, Wales, and Scotland.

The awards shine a light on the achievements of local elected representatives who have made a tangible impact in their communities. Winners in England and Wales will be announced at the illustrious Guildhall in London while winners in Scotland will be revealed at the esteemed City Chambers in Edinburgh this winter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The awards feature five categories: Community Champion, Leader of the Year, Young Councillor of the Year, Innovator of the Year and Lifetime Legend.

City of Doncaster Council chamber.

Nominations are open to anyone - whether you're a member of the public, a fellow councillor, or a council officer - who wishes to acknowledge a councillor's exceptional commitment to improving their community and achieving remarkable results over the past year.

Submitting a nomination is free and takes just seven minutes. Applicants must provide details about the nominated councillor, outlining why they deserve recognition and how their initiatives have positively impacted the community.

Nominations close on Friday 13 September 2024, and the shortlisted candidates will be announced in the autumn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once again this year, the awards will also shine a spotlight on the remarkable contributions of councillors from around the world through the Global Local Cllr Showcase. This special presentation celebrates councillors worldwide whose projects, engagement, and representation have made a significant difference in the communities they serve.

For more information and to submit your nomination, please visit the official website https://lgiu.org/events/cllr-awards/.

Jonathan Carr-West, Chief Executive, LGIU, said: "The LGIU is proud to once again host the annual Cllr Awards, paying tribute to our locally elected representatives and sharing examples of the innovation and dedication our councillors demonstrate day in day out.