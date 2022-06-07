Women are most likely to say ‘You’re amazing!” while men’s top post-coital comment was a simple: “Wow!”

The one thing neither sex says just after they have finished making love is the classic line: “Did the earth move for you, darling?”

However, the responses from men and women in the post-coital glow show sharp differences in their attitudes to sex.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The things men and women in Doncaster say after sex have been revealed in a new survey.

The results are revealed in a new survey by IllicitEncounters.com, the UK’s leading affairs site.

Second on the female list was ‘don’t go to sleep’ - reflecting research showing half of men go straight to sleep after sex compared to just a quarter of women.

In third place was ‘give me a cuddle’, in fourth place was: “I love being with you” and fifth went to the less romantic: “Where’s my phone?”

Second place on the male list was the question: “When can we do that again?”

Third place on the men’s list was “I’ve got to go” - mirroring research showing that a third of men (34%) and a similar number of women (32%) prefer to be on their own once they have had sex rather stay the night or enjoy the moment.

Men said ‘I needed that’ was in fourth place.

In fifth place on the men’s list was the question “Did you have an orgasm?” Statistics show that only a third of women climax during intercourse compared to 90% of men.

The most common activity both sexes do straight after sex is check their phone - with 67% of women and a similar number of men (62%) saying they pick it up within 30 minutes of making love.

Three-quarters of women (74%) like to talk straight after sex compared to only 52% of men.

Men much prefer talking during sex with 68% saying they enjoy ‘dirty talk’ during love making compared to only 48% of women.

Both the male and female lists indicate that we are having a lot of casual sex because ‘I’ve got to go’ featured on both lists.

Women tend to make more noise than men during sex.

Six out of ten men (62%) and a similar number of women (64%) said women were the noisier lovers.

Jessica Leoni, sex and relationship expert with IllicitEncounters.com, said: “What people from Doncaster say straight after sex says so much about the state of the relationship.

“Most couples in long-term relationships say very little because they are often going through the motions and the sex is the same every time.

“What is more revealing is what is said in new relationships when you are still really into each other and the sex is exciting.

“You can tell when a person’s interest is waning by their muted response at the end of sex.

“It’s funny that absolutely no one uses that classic line: ‘Did the earth move for you?’ I guess we have new ways of expressing how good the sex is these days.”

More than a million people have registered with IllicitEncounters.com in the last decade.

The affairs site is having the busiest year in its 19-year history as cheating surges following the end of Covid restrictions.

Top ten things women say straight after sex

1 You’re amazing

2 Don’t fall asleep

3 Give me a cuddle

4 I love being with you

5 Where’s my phone?

6 I love you

7 I’ve got to go

8 That was so good

9 Make me a cup of tea

10 What’s on TV?

Top ten things men say straight after sex

1 Wow!

2 When can we do that again?

3 I’ve got to go

4 I needed that!

5 Did you have an orgasm?

6 I love you

7 Where’s my phone?

8 That was so good

9 Thanks for being amazing