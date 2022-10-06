Top 10 things Doncaster couples think about during sex revealed in new survey

Women most often think, ‘I’m not finished yet’ because men often climax before their partner.

Men’s most common thought is to reminisce about sex with a previous partner.

The survey found that men think about sex on average average of 16 times a day - once every waking hour.

The thoughts of Doncaster couples during sex have been revealed by a new survey.

Women think about sex eight times a day - once every two waking hours and half the male average.

There was a popular myth for years that men thought about sex every seven seconds but the reality is far more infrequent.

The results are revealed in a new survey by IllicitEncounters.com, the UK’s leading affairs website, which shows big differences in what men and women think about when they are making love.

Women’s second most popular thought during sex is ‘slow down’ because men often thrust too fast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Third on the female list was ‘this is amazing’ - showing lots of women ARE happy with the performance of their lover.

Fourth place went to, ‘how much longer is this going on?’ - showing a similar number of women feel that sex goes on too long and can become painful.

Fifth place was ‘sex with an ex’ - fantasising about an ex-lover.

Second place on the male list was, ‘this is amazing’ - showing a high number of men are happy with their sex lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Third place went to, ‘I need to calm down,’ showing a high number of men are aware that they finish too soon - limiting their partner’s enjoyment of sex.

In fourth place on the male list was sex with a celebrity - with a significant number of men imagining an encounter with a famous object of desire.

Fifth place was sport and specifically thoughts about the team they support and how they are doing at present.

Jessica Leoni, sex and relationship expert at IllicitEncounters.com, said: “No one has a blank page in their minds during sex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Many couples in Doncaster are very happy with their sex lives and their love making thoughts are filled with warm feelings towards our partner.

“But sex becomes routine for many couples and they try to make it more exciting by fantasising about sex scenarios they wish would happen.

“Both sexes think about sex with a desirable ex and there are other popular fantasises about sleeping with celebrities and sexy work colleagues or friends that they might fancy but are unavailable.

“There was a popular myth that we heard about for years that men think about sex every seven seconds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Once an hour seems like a far more realistic figure and every two hours for women seems about right.”

Top ten things women think about during sex

1 I’m not finished yet

2 Slow down

Advertisement Hide Ad

3 This is amazing

4 How much longer is this going on?

5 Sex with an ex

6 Be more gentle

Advertisement Hide Ad

7 Sex with a celebrity

8 I want to try another position

9 I have work in the morning

10 Where did he learn to do that?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Top ten things men think about during sex

1 Sex with an ex

2 This is amazing

3 I need to calm down

Advertisement Hide Ad

4 Sex with a celebrity

5 Sport - how are my team doing?

6 Sex with a friend or a work colleague

7 I wish she would talk dirty to me

Advertisement Hide Ad

8 When can we do this again?

9 I have work in the morning