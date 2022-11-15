Women’s number one benefit is that it makes her happy - chosen by 72% of those questioned.

Men’s top benefit was that was that even when it was bad, sex was still pretty good! The vast majority of men (82%) said sex was the most fun thing you can do in the whole world that’s free.

The results are revealed in a new survey of by IllicitEncounters.com, the UK’s leading affairs website, which shows big differences in what men and women most value about sex.

The top 10 benefits of sex for Doncaster couples have been revealed in a new survey.

The second benefit on the female list was that sex brought them closer to their partner - picked by 68% of women.

In third place on the female preferences was that it took her mind off things that were worrying her - chosen by 64% of women.

In fourth place was regular sex kept her feeling healthy and active - nominated by 62% of women.

And fifth place on the female benefits was that sex was great fun - 61% of women named it as a benefit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second was popular benefit on the male list was that sex made them feel good - and they got frustrated if they didn’t do it regularly, chosen by 74% of male respondents.

Third place was that sex was the one thing that topped watching their team win at sport - picked by 68% of men.

In fourth place in the men’s preferences was that sex was the most fun form of exercise you can take and it beats going to the gym - with 64% picking it out as a benefit.

Fifth place was the buzz they get from sleeping with someone new - nominated by 62% of men.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The survey found that 57% of men and 47% of women said that regular sex was the top benefit of being in a relationship.

Three-quarters of men (74%) and slightly fewer women (62%) said they could not be happy with a partner if the sex was not right.

More than half of men (54%) and just less than half of women (46%) said they struggled to be happy if they were not having sex.

Jessica Leoni, sex and relationship expert with IllicitEncounters.com, said: “The findings appear to show that good sex in Doncaster meets a physical need for men and an emotional one for women.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“More men get frustrated if they are doing it regularly and they place greater value on having sex with new people than women.

“Women use sex more to bond with partner and escape life’s stresses.

“What is clear is that good regular sex is vital for both sex’s overall well-being.

“If you are with someone and the sex is not right then it might be time to look for someone new - that is the stark truth revealed in these responses.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two months before Christmas is one of the peak times for affairs with a 26% rise in activity.

That surge is likely to be even higher this year as the Christmas party season gets back to normal after two years disrupted by Covid.

Women’s top ten benefits of sex

1 It makes me feel happy - chosen by 72% of women questioned

Advertisement Hide Ad

2 It bring me closer to my partner - 68%

3 Takes my mind of things that are worrying me - 64%

4 Keeps me healthy and active - 62%

5 It’s fun - 61%

Advertisement Hide Ad

6 Thrill of sleeping with someone new and discovering a new body - 59%

7 Sex improves my mood - 58%

8 Great escape for the mundanities of life - 54%

9 It helps me sleep - 52%

Advertisement Hide Ad

10 Fun was to burn calories - 48%

Respondents could pick more than one benefit

Men’s top benefits of sex

1 Even when sex is bad, it is still pretty good! Sex is the most fun thing you can do in the world that’s free - picked by 82% of men

Advertisement Hide Ad

2 Makes me feel good - I get frustrated if I don’t have sex regularly - 74%

3 It is even better than watching my team win at sport - 68%

4 Most fun form of exercise you can take - it beats going to the gym - 64%

5 Buzz I get when I sleep with someone new - 62%

Advertisement Hide Ad

6 Good sex makes me value my partner more - 59%

7 Helps me to sleep - 57%

8 Makes me feel good about myself - 54%

9 Great escape from work pressures - 48%

Advertisement Hide Ad