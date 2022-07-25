'Too much ale' 'kills' Doncaster Rovers superfan's iconic gnome mascot

Paul, 62, has travelled with Doncaster Rovers all over the country, his trusty red and white shirted sidekick Gnomey always by his side and always ready for a selfie with supporters on the road.

Hundreds of fans and even celebrities have posed for photos alongside the cheery gnome in its trademark Usain Bolt style pose.

But tragedy has befallen Gnomey just days before the start of the new League Two season for Rovers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Mayfield's iconic gnome met a sticky end at FC United of Manchester.

For Paul’s iconic mascot was literally left in bits after an accident involving ‘too much ale’ at Rovers’ pres-seaon friendly against FC United of Manchester on Saturday.

Sharing a photo of the gnome shattered into three on the terrace, fans waded in to offer their sympathies.

But, in the style of the 70s TV show The Six Million Dollar Man, they can rebuild him – and Gnomey is expected to be fit and ready for the first game of the season at Bradford City on Saturday.

“Nothing a bit of Loctite won’t fix, “ said Paul.

Paul, who won the EFL Supporter of the Year Award in 2017, is chairman of the Retford Branch of the Rovers Supporters’ Club and the man behind Erik the Viking is a recognisable and ever-present figure on terraces up and down the country, earning him the title of Mr Doncaster Rovers.