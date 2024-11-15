Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Research shows that 40 per cent of Brits struggle to sleep during a supermoon, with the last one of this year set to occur tonight, Friday, 15 November.

A study of 2,000 Brits also revealed 54 per cent feel sleep deprived, with the biggest contributing factors for struggling to sleep at night being: thoughts about what needs to be done the next day; having too much to do so people aren’t able to get to bed as early as they’d like and getting hooked on a tv show or stuck in a scroll hole.

To combat restlessness, over a third (34%) said ASMR – gentle, repetitive sounds like whispering, tapping or soft clinking – helps them to fall asleep faster.

The supermoon, called Beaver Moon, rises in the UK at around 3.30pm GMT and will mark the end of a run of four consecutive supermoons.

It will not be quite as bright as last month's Hunter's supermoon but should still provide an impressive spectacle for sky gazers.

You will want to keep an eye on the forecast though as cloud may obscure the view in some places.

Why is it called the Beaver Moon?

Full Moons throughout the year are given names that reflect what is happening in nature.

November's full Moon is called the Beaver Moon, probably because beavers are particularly active at this time of year as they prepare for the winter months ahead.

Another interpretation is that Native American tribes would set beaver traps before the swamps froze, ensuring a supply of warm winter furs.

It is worth saying that the names have nothing to do with the way the Moon looks - it is not going to resemble a beaver in the night sky.

But it is going to be a supermoon.

This supermoon, people can turn to “Professor Green’s Restful Rhythms” – a new playlist created by musician Professor Green and hotel brand Holiday Inn Express, meant to lull Brits to sleep.

Available on Spotify, the playlist combines ASMR with binaural beats and features five tracks that showcase the everyday sounds of a Holiday Inn Express hotel, such as sizzling bacon, the drip of coffee, the rustle of sheets, and more. Each track, recorded at a Holiday Inn Express hotel, also features soothing spoken word by Professor Green to enhance a restorative night.

Professor Green (Stephen Manderson) said: “As a musician and father, I know how challenging it can be to get a good night’s sleep and how much it affects the following day,” said Stephen Manderson (Professor Green). “Especially when I’m on tour, music and a comfortable hotel bed are essential for helping me relax and unwind at night. That’s why I couldn’t be more excited to create this playlist, helping people get a better night’s sleep this supermoon and beyond.”

The study also found that nearly 40% say that it takes them anywhere from 31 minutes to 2 hours to wind down before bed, and once they do, 58% of Brits say they only have fair or poor-quality sleep.

A bad night’s sleep also has significant effects on mental wellbeing, with Brits confirming their mood and energy levels are lower (62%), their ability to concentrate is affected (48%) and that they feel less relaxed the next day (42%).

Neuroscientist and sleep expert Dr. Faye Begeti, MB PhD – who also collaborated on the tracks – said: “Sleep is crucial for our mental and physical well-being,” said Dr Faye Begeti, MB PhD. “This new playlist takes familiar everyday sounds and turns them into ASMR auditory stimuli, giving us each the chance to stop scrolling or binging – and actually relax and get a good night’s sleep.”

Nearly a third (29%) of Brits nationwide find that the different moon phases affect how well they sleep, with nearly half (46%) of people ages 25-34 feeling this way the most, followed by 37% of people aged 35-44.

For the 15 November supermoon and beyond, here are some other top tips for a good night’s sleep from Dr Faye Begeti:

Maintain a consistent sleep and wake-up time: Our brain releases hormones like cortisol to make us feel alert and melatonin to make us feel sleepy. However, the release of these hormones takes time, so the brain needs to predict when to release them. For accurate prediction, consistency is key.

Create a positive wind-down routine: Establishing a positive bedtime routine signals the brain that it’s time to wind down. Listening to calming playlists - such as Restful Rhythms - is a great example.

Use Digital Media Wisely: Avoid stressful content before bed to keep your mind calm, as cortisol is released during stress.

John Wright, Vice President Mainstream Brands, EMEAA, said: “At Holiday Inn Express hotels we want our guests to have a great overnight recharge whenever they stay. With quality bedding, a choice of firm or soft pillows, blackout blinds, power showers and a hot breakfast – Holiday Inn Express helps guests wake up ready for the day. That’s why this new collaboration with Professor Green and Dr Faye Begeti to launch the ASMR playlist ‘Restful Rhythms' is perfect as it offers another way for guests to get a great night’s sleep.”