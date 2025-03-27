Tommy Robinson supporter barred from Doncaster Reform rally over t-shirt
The social media user, who goes under the name British Lions and Basil The Great on X, formerly Twitter, posted a video from outside Doncaster Racecourse where Reform leader Nigel Farage was unveiling Alexandrer Jones as the party’s candidate for the May 1 mayoral election in Doncaster.
Sporting a black and white t-shirt with the wording Free Tommy Robinson, he said: “I’m here at the Reform UK meeting at the Racecourse in Doncaster.
"I’ve been refused entry – refused entry because of my t-shirt. It says ‘Free Tommy Robinson.
"This is the so-called patriotic alternative party, party for the people.
"Well, I’ve been refused entry for supporting a patriot who’s in solitary confinement. Absolute madness.”
He later added: “Do you feel betrayed by Reform? So much patriotic party for the people eh?”
Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, was jailed in October after admitting contempt of court by repeating false claims against a Syrian refugee.
Earlier this year, Mr Farage distanced himself from tech multi-billionaire Elon Musk who added his voice to calls to release Yaxley-Lennon
Mr Farage has made it clear over a number of years that he does not want Robinson in his political party.
Speaking to Reform UK's East Midlands conference in Leicester in January, Mr Farage said Musk had "a whole range of opinions, some of which I agree with very strongly, and others of which I am more reticent about".
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.