Tommy Robinson supporter barred from Doncaster Reform rally over t-shirt

A supporter of jailed far-right activist Tommy Robinson says he was barred from the Reform UK rally in Doncaster for a t-shirt calling for him to be freed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The social media user, who goes under the name British Lions and Basil The Great on X, formerly Twitter, posted a video from outside Doncaster Racecourse where Reform leader Nigel Farage was unveiling Alexandrer Jones as the party’s candidate for the May 1 mayoral election in Doncaster.

Sporting a black and white t-shirt with the wording Free Tommy Robinson, he said: “I’m here at the Reform UK meeting at the Racecourse in Doncaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’ve been refused entry – refused entry because of my t-shirt. It says ‘Free Tommy Robinson.

Tommy Robinson supporter "Basil The Great" was barred from Reform's rally in Doncaster over his t-shirt calling for the activist to be freed. (Photo: X/Basil The Great).

"This is the so-called patriotic alternative party, party for the people.

"Well, I’ve been refused entry for supporting a patriot who’s in solitary confinement. Absolute madness.”

He later added: “Do you feel betrayed by Reform? So much patriotic party for the people eh?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, was jailed in October after admitting contempt of court by repeating false claims against a Syrian refugee.

Earlier this year, Mr Farage distanced himself from tech multi-billionaire Elon Musk who added his voice to calls to release Yaxley-Lennon

Mr Farage has made it clear over a number of years that he does not want Robinson in his political party.

Speaking to Reform UK's East Midlands conference in Leicester in January, Mr Farage said Musk had "a whole range of opinions, some of which I agree with very strongly, and others of which I am more reticent about".