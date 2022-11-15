Toilets at three Doncaster Wetherspoon pubs honoured in Loo of Year awards

The Gate House in Priory Walk and The Red Lion in Market Place, both in Doncaster, as well as The Old Market Hall in Market Street, Mexborough, have each been awarded a platinum rating by inspectors.

The awards are aimed at highlighting and improving standards of away from home toilet provision across the UK.

Loo of the Year Awards inspectors made unannounced visits to thousands of toilets at sites across the UK, in order to judge them.

Three Doncaster Wetherspoon pubs have been praised for their toilets.

All of the toilets are graded silver, gold, platinum, platinum plus or diamond with unacceptable toilets not graded at all.

The toilets are judged against numerous criteria, including décor and maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility, hand washing and drying equipment and overall management.

The Gate House manager, Benjamin Leese, said: “We are delighted with the award.

"Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in excellent condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors.”

The Loo of the Year Awards 2022 managing director, Becky Wall, said: “The toilets at the three pubs have been designed and fitted out to a very high standard and are both clean and well maintained.

“The pubs deserve their platinum awards.”