"Today is gonna be the day we all get kicked out the queue": Upset Oasis fan's 'song' over ticket fiasco

An upset Doncaster Oasis fan ended up penning her own song – after missing out on seeing the group’s 2025 reunion tour over a ticketing fiasco which left thousands of music lovers disappointed.

Hundreds of fans have made official complaints about how tickets for the band's reunion tour were advertised, as the government pledged to look into the use of "dynamic pricing".

The system led the prices for many tickets to shoot up by more than £200 during the day after they went on sale on Saturday, leaving some fans out of pocket and others forced to give up.

Doncaster’s Tara Dawn Ellen was among them – spending the whole day trying to get hold of tickets.

Tickets for the Oasis reunion tour have sold out.

And she was so bored trying to get hold of tickets, she ended up penning her own version of the group’s classic hit Wonderwall – using it to take a swipe at seller Ticketmaster.

Riffing on the song’s opening lines of “today is gonna be the day, that they're gonna throw it back to you” she wrote: “Today is gonna be the day we all get kicked out the queue, by now you should’ve somehow realised it's all a disaster, I don't believe that anybody feels the way I do….about Ticketmaster.”

She added: “Whatever happened to first come first served?

"I was in the queue for five hours, selecting tickets for my birthday at Wembley.

"Two seated tickets at the original price. In the basket, then get kicked out to rejoin the queue.

"A friend logs on an hour after me and manages to secure tickets at Manchester.

"To make it worse, Ticketmaster notified me an hour later as my queue number expired due to inactivity after 60 minutes and asked would I like to rejoin the queue.

"I clicked ‘yes’ even though I was already in it. Surely this proves the system knows I was trying to complete my purchase. Absolute joke. System should recognise it and automatically redirect to the front. “I wouldn't be as annoyed if I joined the queue, waited hours and received a notification to say tickets had all sold out. At least I would have tried, but to actually have them in your basket and be so close, then to find out others who joined the queue after you were successful. It makes no sense.

"Ticketmaster are not fit for purpose. They must have known demand would be high and put appropriate measures in place.

"Why release Dublin an hour earlier? If they don't want to invest in upgrading their system to cope with the influx, release tickets for venues on different days. Dublin then Cardiff and Edinburgh, then Manchester and Wembley. Might not have as many issues.

"Ticketmaster put out various notifications while in the queue advising on availability but not once did they mention the price hike. So unfair. If they had, fans would at least have the option of either staying in the queue or leaving rather than the shock when at checkout if they got that far.

"Then for the band to tell fans to pay no more than face value - double standards.

"They agreed to Ticketmaster’s dynamic pricing. How is it fair to charge some fans the original price and thousands more the higher one. It's not right. Something needs to be done. Trading standards and watchdog should be all over this.”

And in another riff on the band’s Don’t Look Back In Anger lyrics, Tara added: “If Sally can wait so can I, hopefully for resale on Ticketmaster or Twickets.

"I just think there must be an easier way to avoid all the stress and hassle. Bring back the days of either phoning the venue or physically queing at the box office. Much better experience and you could chat to other fans while waiting. Actual genuine fans.” Ministers have now said they will include dynamic pricing in a consultation into ticket resale websites, which had already been announced by the government and will start in the autumn.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said "there are a number of things that we can" and "should do".

"Because otherwise you get to the situation where families simply can't go or are absolutely spending a fortune on tickets," he said.

He added the government would be consulting on the future of the law, which "may well mean adjustments".

"There are a number of techniques going on here where people are buying a lot of tickets, reselling them at a huge price," he said.

"And that's just not fair - it's just pricing people out of the market."

Before he became prime minister, Sir Keir backed a move to introduce a cap on prices for resold tickets and limits to how many tickets a person can resell.

On Sunday, Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said she wants to end "rip-off resales" and ensure tickets are sold "at fair prices".

On Ticketmaster, the cost of some Oasis tickets rose to more than £350 - up from £135 when the sale began on Saturday.

Ticketmaster said the prices were set by the "event organiser", who "has priced these tickets according to their market value".

Dynamic pricing is not a new phenomenon and is allowed under consumer protection laws.

Some tickets were also quickly listed on resale websites for thousands of pounds.

On Monday, the Advertising Standards Authority said it had received 450 complaints saying the adverts for what tickets would cost and how many were available were misleading.