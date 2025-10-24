Tiny Doncaster music festival promoter up for prestigious UK music award

A tiny Doncaster music promoter has been shortlisted for a prestigious UK music industry award – and is calling for help from the public for votes.

Wroot Rocks, which organises a string of gigs in the small village in North Lincolnshire, has been shortlised in the Promoter of the Year category at the UK Festival Awards.

Awarded annually, with various categories for all aspects of festivals that have taken place in the UK, winners are voted for by the public via the UK Festival Awards website.

You can vote for Wroot Rocks HERE

Spokesperson Neil Sanderson said: “My mind is totally blown. To be honest, just being shortlisted, alongside some very big promoters is incredible and I'll take that all day long.

"Wroot Rocks started off as a bit of fun so I could take my kids to gigs and then our passion and enthusiasm for live music has just exploded. We love doing this and to even be considered and recognised is already a huge win.

“We also need to give you all a huge thank you for supporting Wroot Rocks and buying tickets which has kept us going.

"We’d have probably given up years ago had it not been for the support, kindness, enthusiasm and love you all bring to our events - you are all Wroot Rocks family.

"Thank you also to all the artists and the team that helps us put all this together – incredible work from all of us – little Wroot is now firmly on the map!”