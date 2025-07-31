"Time to bring this journey to an end," say popular Doncaster market baking duo
Announcing their farewell, Paul and Carl, owners of Bestwick Bakes, which stood at Doncaster Market and Lakeside Village, said: “We started our Bestwick Bakes journey back in 2019, initially baking for the local area where we live.
"Over the past six years we have seen the business grow, attended lots of events and been present at regular markets each month.
“We both now feel it’s time to bring this amazing journey to an end and wanted to let you all know that our next two markets, the first at Doncaster Lakeside this Saturday 2 August, and then on the 9 August at Junction 32 will be our last.
“Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for all your unwavering support, for turning out rain or shine to see us, for all your lovely comments about our bakes and for making our little business so successful.”
