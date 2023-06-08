News you can trust since 1925
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Travellers to New York issued urgent warning over flight delays
British girl, 3 among those stabbed in knife attack in Annecy, France
Two children in life-threatening condition after knife attack
14-year-old who died following ‘isolated incident’ at school is named
Green Party’s only MP to stand down at next election
Update on Pope Francis’ health after emergency three-hour operation

Time for tea at Lakeside Village for Loneliness Awareness Week

A local mental health charity is paying a visit to Lakeside Village in Doncaster to provide an opportunity for people who may be feeling isolated or lonely to get together.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 8th Jun 2023, 13:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 13:51 BST

As part of loneliness awareness week, which runs from June 12 to June 18, staff from Doncaster Mind will be at the leading shopping outlet to run a ‘talk and tea’ session in the centre’s new Mutt Hut space so anyone who attends can also bring along their furry companion.

The event, which is free to attend, will be held on Thursday 15 June from 10am-2pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Free cups of tea will be on offer with guests gently encouraged to chat with each other and Doncaster Mind staff so they can find out more about services and groups all around the Doncaster area that people can join to combat loneliness.

Lakeside Village’s Mutt Hut which will be the venue for the centre’s Loneliness Week activityLakeside Village’s Mutt Hut which will be the venue for the centre’s Loneliness Week activity
Lakeside Village’s Mutt Hut which will be the venue for the centre’s Loneliness Week activity
Most Popular

Di Mellis who is the centre manager at Lakeside Village, said: “We’re really pleased that our good friends at Doncaster Mind have partnered up with us for this event during Loneliness Week.

“It is important that people who are feeling lonely or isolated are given safe spaces where they can meet other people and talk to those who can help signpost them to other services or groups who may also be able to help.”

She added: “We do hope as many people as possible will join us on the day – and of course all dogs are welcome which can be great conversation starters too!”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For further information visit the website www.lakeside-village.co.uk

Related topics:DoncasterDoncaster Mind