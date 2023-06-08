As part of loneliness awareness week, which runs from June 12 to June 18, staff from Doncaster Mind will be at the leading shopping outlet to run a ‘talk and tea’ session in the centre’s new Mutt Hut space so anyone who attends can also bring along their furry companion.

The event, which is free to attend, will be held on Thursday 15 June from 10am-2pm.

Free cups of tea will be on offer with guests gently encouraged to chat with each other and Doncaster Mind staff so they can find out more about services and groups all around the Doncaster area that people can join to combat loneliness.

Lakeside Village’s Mutt Hut which will be the venue for the centre’s Loneliness Week activity

Di Mellis who is the centre manager at Lakeside Village, said: “We’re really pleased that our good friends at Doncaster Mind have partnered up with us for this event during Loneliness Week.

“It is important that people who are feeling lonely or isolated are given safe spaces where they can meet other people and talk to those who can help signpost them to other services or groups who may also be able to help.”

She added: “We do hope as many people as possible will join us on the day – and of course all dogs are welcome which can be great conversation starters too!”

