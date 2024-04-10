Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mayor of Doncaster Ros Jones has shared on Tuesday (9 April) that a series of repairs are set to take place on pavements in Tickhill following a visit to the town last week.

It comes after a campaign by resident Amy Hill, due to local concerns over the safety of disabled and elderly pedestrians.

Ms Hill highlighted several issues including loose kerb edgings, damaged paving stones and uneven surfaces across several different areas.

Tickhill resident Amy Hill handing over her petition to Doncaster Council CEO Damian Allen.

Some 1,006 residents signed Ms Hill’s petition to repair the town’s pavements, which she delivered to the council’s Chief Executive, Damian Allen.

Last Wednesday (3 April), she met with Mr Allen, Mayor Jones and the council’s Head of Highways in Tickhill to demonstrate the issues first-hand.

She highlighted several areas of concern, including where attempted repairs had caused further issues.

Ms Hill also raised other issues, including calls for a safety handle outside local restaurant Browns and concerns over the amount of advertising banners in shops.

Following the meeting, Mayor Ros Jones said: “Amy raised a number of concerns in relation to pavements, we discussed these concerns alongside our Chief Executive and Head of Highways and as such a number of areas for repair were noted.

“These are due to be repaired over the coming weeks and should be complete before the summer.

“As a council we currently receive circa £5m per year from government for highways repairs, this has largely been unchanged since 2010 which effectively means a cut in real terms of 30 per cent per year since 2010.

“We currently have over £150m of highways works awaiting funding.

“Government continues to focus transport funds to encourage walking and cycling, in accordance with the Transport Decarbonisation Plan which aims for half of all journeys in towns and cities to be cycled or walked by 2030.

“I encourage anyone who sees a pothole, or other issues on our highways and paths to please report them to City of Doncaster Council Highways Department.