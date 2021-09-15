Tickets go on sale for Doncaster all-star football match to honour young cancer victim

A group of well-known faces will swap their glamorous lifestyles for the football pitch in a bid to raise funds for a Wellingborough-based charity that helps fight children’s cancer.

An all-star line-up of celebrities will be taking part in the charity football match at Doncaster Rovers’ Keepmoat Stadium to support the Northamptonshire childhood cancer charity Niamh’s Next Steps which was set up following the death of Niamh Curry, who died aged just five in 2012 after an 18-month battle with neuroblastoma.

Those set to put their football boots on include the 2012 X Factor winner James Arthur, rapper-turned YouTuber Chunkz and TOWIE stars James Argent and Dan Osborne.

Celebrities will be out in force for the charity football match in memory of Niamh Curry.

They will be joined by TV star Calum Best, who is the son of the legendary footballer George Best, and ex-EastEnders actors Danny Boy Hatchard, Matt Lapinskas and Aaron Sidwell.

Reality stars Joe Sealey, James Hill and Joshua Ritchie will also be taking to the pitch to show off their football skills.

Other celebrities participating in the charity football game include: X Factor contestant Stevie Richie, YouTuber Sharky, comedy actor Man Like Haks, social media sensation the Singing Dentist, Love Island’s Callum Macleod and TV chef Dean Edwards.

Founder of Niamh’s Next Steps, Chris Curry said: “It is phenomenal that high-profile names are taking part in this football match to help fund vital research into childhood cancer in memory of our courageous little girl Niamh.”

The event has been organised by Sellebrity Soccer, which was launched in 2012 to help charities raise money by arranging all-star football matches across the UK.

The match will also help remember Johannah Deakin, the mum of Doncaster pop star Louis Tomlinson who died in 2016 after a cancer battle and who was a patron of the charity.

The game will kick off at 3pm on Sunday, October 17, however doors will be open from 1pm.

Tickets cost £10 for adults, £5 for under 16s and OAPs and £35 for VIPs.