To celebrate the milestone, festival organisers have created a ticket offer for anyone who purchases a ticket to a Betfred St Leger Festival raceday before 23:59 on Sunday 30 July using the code 50DTG.

Each purchaser will automatically be entered into a prize draw where 50 customers have the chance to win a £50 voucher to redeem against a future event at the racecourse up until the end of 2024.*

In addition, the Festival has also launched a competition on their Facebook page to find the faces of the Betfred St Leger Stakes Day racecard cover.

Betfred St Leger Festival returns in September

To be in with the chance of winning, customers need to visit the Doncaster Races Facebook page and post a photo of themselves in the comments of the Betfred St Leger Day racecard competition post before 23:59 on Tuesday 1 August.

All photos will then be added to an album and a public voting competition will take place to find the top 50 images. Each like the customer’s photograph gets before the deadline of 23:59 on Sunday 6 August will count as a single vote. Festival organisers will then announce the final 50 images on Monday 7 August.

Each of the final 50 winners will receive a complimentary copy of the 2023 Betfred St Leger Day racecard. Plus, a unique mural of the cover will also be created in the Grandstand Enclosure for customers to admire across the four days of the Betfred St Leger Festival.

Up to 40,000 racegoers are expected at the Festival this September in what is always a highlight of the flat racing season and one of the most prestigious weeks of the British horse racing calendar. The Festival is held across four days of jampacked racing action and kicks off on Thursday 14 September with Ladies Day for the first time in the Festival’s modern history, with Leger Legends Day now taking place on the Sunday.

The highlight of the Festival takes place on the third day with the Group 1 Betfred St Leger Stakes, which is the World’s oldest Classic

Rachel Harwood, Executive Director of Doncaster Racecourse, said: “In just 50 days time, some of the world’s best horses and jockeys will come together in Doncaster for a four-day celebration of racing and we can’t wait. This is going to be the biggest and best Betfred St Leger Festival in recent memory.

“We’re giving racegoers plenty of opportunities to win with these two brilliant offers and competitions – I’m particularly looking forward to seeing all the pictures for our racecard. Good luck everyone and see you in September.”

Tickets are available now from just £16.00 and there is limited availability on most hospitality packages. Visit www.doncaster-racecourse.co.uk for more information or call the team on 01302 304200 to secure your place.