As part of their Phase 4 programming, they committed to delivering a to get to know the community on a deeper level.

The estate is home to many community groups and is one of the most culturally diverse areas in Doncaster.

For the first year, Right Up Our Street introduced Jamie Bubb to the area as their Artist in Residence. Jamie is portrait photographer based in Doncaster, who specialises in capturing the lives, interests and cultures of everyday people, with 25 years worth of experience working in the arts industry. Jamie spent time getting to know the residents and photographing individuals to share their story and creativity.

One of the many faces of Balby

Right Up Our Street are pleased to announce Jamie Bubb’s upcoming pop-up photography exhibition, Faces of Balby Bridge, is coming to the estate on the 29th of July and will remain up for a week.

Everyone is invited to celebrate the launch of the photography exhibition. The photographs will be available to view in a circuit around the estate alongside the latest public art on this Art Trail. Jamie Bubb will be leading two guided tours, one at 1:30pm and another at 2:30pm.

“The vision is to celebrate and lift people up. I think when you work in an area that is going through a lot of change, like this estate has over the last 15 years, people need to feel celebrated. Sometimes all that takes is to be allowed to do something creative in the form of art that allows people to look at themselves and be reminded of the things that are worth celebrating.” Jamie Bubb

Free family activities will be provided by Right Up Our Street and The Central Family Hub so bring along the whole family and take part! There will also be free ice cream!

“Art has that power to make people self-reflect, examine themselves and find those things to celebrate and be happy about.” Jamie Bubb

Find out more about the event and how you can register your interest. It’s FREE!: www.rightupourstreet.org.uk/jamie-bubb-artist-in-residence

Where - The Central Family Hub, Welcome Way, Doncaster, DN1 3QS

When - 29th July 2023