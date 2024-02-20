Three Peaks walk aims to raise thousands for Doncaster tot with cerebral palsy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lucy Peta Baldwin-Jebb, who will be two in April, suffered brain damage during a difficult labour and needs vital and ongoing physiotherapy as she battles the condition.

Friends and relatives will be taking on the Yorkshire Three Peaks walk – and are looking for support from members of the public.

Fundraising organiser Adrian MacPherson said: "Lucy is a strong little warrior – from the start of her life she hasn’t had it easy.

"Difficulties during labour caused Lucy to “pass away” but this strong little lady fought and came back to us.

"Unfortunately, it was a little to late and she had suffered severe brain damage and some other difficulties.

"Because of this Lucy has severe cerebral palsy which has affected her in every way and she has been through so much, and still does, but it doesn’t stop this little ray of sunshine smiling.

"Due to her disability it is very important to have the best physio and equipment possible and her family are raising as much funds as they can to help pay for this.”

Around 25 people are taking part in the trek on 13 April, walking a an exhausting 24.5 miles as they take on Pen-y-Ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough in the Yorkshire Dales.

More than £1,000 has already been raised and Adrian added: “Without the fundraising Lucy wouldn’t have the chance at life she deserves. Every little will help.”