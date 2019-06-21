Three men from Doncaster charged with assaulting a police officer
Three men arrested on suspicion of the attempted assault of a police officer in Goole have been charged with a number of offences.
The incident happened on Tuesday 18 June outside the Morrisons supermarket on Boothferry Road.
Ryan Lowther, 29, of Highfield Crescent in Thorne has been charged with attempting to wound with intent to cause GBH, possession of an offensive weapon, obstruction of a constable in the execution of his duty and theft from a shop.
Greg Hinchliffe, 30, of no fixed abode has been charged with attempting to wound with intent to cause GBH, obstruction of a constable in the execution of his duty and theft from a shop.
A third man, 59-year-old Geoffrey Etherington of Highfield Crescent in Thorne, has been charged with obstructing a constable in the execution of his duty and theft from a shop.
Ryan Lowther and Greg Hinchliffe have appeared at Hull Magistrates Court this morning. Geoffrey Etherington has been bailed to appear at Beverley Magistrates Court on 17 July.