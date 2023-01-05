Three deliberate fires attended by firefighters in Doncaster overnight
Edlington firefighters were called out to a deliberate rubbish fire at 8pm last night (Wednesday, January 4) on Sandford Road, Balby.
The crew left the scene at 8.15pm.
Firefighters from Edlington station also attended a deliberate fire involving grass and trees at 9.50pm on Harrogate Drive, Denaby Main. The crew came away at 10.05pm.
A third incident was also attended by firefighters from Edlington which involved a deliberate rubbish fire at 1.15am on Armitage Road, Balby. They returned to the station at 1.25am.