The Office for National Statistics introduced voluntary questions for people aged 16 and over on sexual orientation and gender identity in the 2021 census.

Stonewall described the publication of the figures as a “historic step forward” after more than two centuries of LGBT+ lives being “missing from the national record”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ONS data shows 6,516 people in Doncaster identified as a sexual orientation other than heterosexual when the census was carried out in March 2021 – 2.6 per cent of respondents.

The ONS data shows 6,516 people in Doncaster identified as a sexual orientation other than heterosexual

The most common LGB+ sexualities were gay or lesbian (53.2 per cent of those who did not identify as straight) and bisexual (36.9 per cent).

The vast majority of residents said they were heterosexual (90.8 per cent).

Advertisement Hide Ad

A further 16,400 people in Doncaster did not answer the question.

Across England and Wales, about 1.5 million people identified with an LGB+ sexual orientation in the 2021 census – 3.2 per cent of those aged 16 and over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Overall, 1.5 per cent described themselves as gay or lesbian, 1.3 per cent described themselves as bisexual and 0.3 per cent selected “other sexual orientation”.

ONS director Jen Woolford said the first census estimates were “crucial”, adding: “They will ensure decision-makers have the best information so they can better understand the extent and nature of disadvantage which people may be experiencing in terms of educational outcomes, health, employment and housing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The census also asked people aged 16 and over about gender identity, with 1,255 (0.5 per cent) Doncaster residents stating they did not identify with the gender assigned to them at birth.

Of them, 240 people were trans men and 228 were trans women. A further 65 said they were non-binary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

About 13,700 people did not answer the voluntary question.

Nationally, 262,000 people said their gender identity was different from their sex registered at birth – representing 0.5 per cent of the population aged 16 and over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nancy Kelley, Stonewall chief executive, said: “For the past two centuries of data gathering through our national census, LGBTQ+ people have been invisible, with the stories of our communities, our diversity and our lives missing from the national record.

“Today is a historic step forward after decades of Stonewall campaigning to record sexual orientation and gender identity in the census, finally painting an accurate picture of the diverse ‘Rainbow Britain’ that we now live in, where more and more of us are proud to be who we are.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The LGBT Foundation said that the data is a “huge first step in making LGBTQ+ people feel included” but added it will be years before the figures provide an accurate picture.

The charity said: “The historic and ongoing attitudes towards LGBTQ+ communities, particularly trans and non-binary people, will stop many from feeling safe to provide this information.

Advertisement Hide Ad