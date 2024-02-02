Thorne Leisure Centre to receive £1.2m boost for phase two of refurbishment

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Wednesday (7 February) the council’s cabinet will decide whether to approve a £1.21m grant from Sports England to support the refurbishment of Thorne Leisure Centre.

The site is in the process of a major overhaul and is due to reopen in Spring.

If the grant is approved, a total £8.4m will be spent on the works, with £7.2m of this already allocated from the council.

Thorne Leisure Centre.

Phase one of the project, which is reaching completion, included refurbishment of the site’s electrical and mechanical systems, building fabric, roof, pool and changing area.

A new reception area and viewing gallery were also built during this phase.

Phase two will see the Sports England grant put to use through the creation of several new leisure offerings.

These will include a bowling alley, a soft play area, two wellbeing studios, a 55 station gym, a consultation space and a new food and beverage offering.

The development has been designed to focus on local need and tackle local health conditions and issues.

It is one of two planned schemes to be voted upon, alongside a £14.4m refurbishment of The Dome.

If approved, The Lagoons and The Dome’s entrance area will need to be closed for up to a year for major refurbishment to take place.