The decision of a local town council to raise its tax precept by a minimum of 21 percent has drawn criticism from a Doncaster MP.

Last week, Thorne-Moorends Town Council agreed upon a rise in the amount it will receive from the borough’s Council Tax, also known as its precept.

Councillors agreed upon a precept of £881,701 for the year.

It means that those in band D properties will pay an additional 66p per week in council tax while those in band A will pay an additional 44p per week.

There has been some criticism.

The council does not receive grant support from central government, therefore the figure reflects its budget for the 2024/5 civic year.

Don Valley MP Nick Fletcher, whose constituency covers the ward, criticised the decision online.

He wrote: “I am writing to the Town Council about this as I do not believe it fair or right for such a draconian rise in precept especially during a cost of living crisis.”

His comments sparked a response from Councillor Susan Durant, who represents the ward on the town council as well as Doncaster Council.

Coun Durant said: “This was not an easy decision by a local council, Thorne Moorends Town Council are unique in the number of properties and public open space that they are responsible for including cemeteries, public toilets, parks, footbridges etc.

“Increases cover utility costs, insurance, staff wages etc. If this government cares about residents it would be challenging the obscene profits being made by companies making it impossible for everyday people to afford to live.

“Working people scared to put the heating on, high food prices. If parish council still received the subsidy from government and there was no cost of living crisis the precept wouldn’t have to be raised. The budget also includes funding towards a new play area for Thorne Park.

“These meetings are held in public, they are advertised on social media for people to attend. Thorne Moorends Town Council Councillors are passionate about their community and do this work voluntarily.”