A £2 million boost will allow Thorne and Moorends to improve and create new Active Travel Routes; cycling and footpaths.

The money was granted as part of the government’s Transforming Cities Fund.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be a new route which will connect Omega Boulevard to Moorends along Field Side, King Edward Road and Marshland Road.

£2m to be ploughed into Thorne and Moorends

It will connect users along quiet streets, which was the preferred option following a community consultation in July last year.

Two new pedestrian crossings will also be introduced in Moorends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillors Blackham, Durant and Houlbrook have been heavily involved with the scheme, overseeing consultations and meetings.

Coun Joe Blackham, who is the Cabinet Member for Highways, Infrastructure and Enforcement at Doncaster Council, said: “This investment will help connect residents with further employment, education and retail opportunities, which will strengthen the local economy whilst also bringing with it strong health and environmental benefits to the local area.

“We anticipate that works on this project will start in April and be finished in September 2023 with over 3km of new cycle infrastructure added to the borough. I want to thank residents in the Thorne and Moorends areas, in particular for participating in our consultation and helping us pinpoint exactly where the routes would be best placed and of most use.”