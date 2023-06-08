This is why you might have spotted Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer in Doncaster this morning

The pair were spotted getting off a train at Doncaster railway station, surrounded by security staff.

Sir Keir has family connections in Doncaster – but the pair were actually en route to neighbouring Scunthorpe where the Labour leader committed to investing in the area’s steel industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During a visit to British Steel in North Lincolnshire, Sir Keir said that under the Tories ‘the UK is becoming a passive bystander in a global race for the jobs and industries of the future,’ and outlined his party’s long-term plan to drive innovation in the sector.

Sir Keir Starmer was spotted at Doncaster railway station.

Labour’s plans for cheap, clean home-grown power will also drive the long-term competitiveness for UK steel, driving down the costs that have blighted the competitiveness of British firms compared to European peers like France and Germany. The party says plans to boost generation of offshore wind, solar, nuclear, hydrogen will generate demands for millions of tonnes of UK steel.

Starmer has slammed the government’s failure to secure the long-term future of UK steel, asserting that ‘the Tories’ lack of industrial strategy has left the sector in a vicious cycle of crisis and bailout.’ 11,000 jobs have been list from energy intensive industries since 2015. Labour compares the Conservative government’s inaction with competitors like France, Germany and the US race, who are leading the global race for green steel jobs, with long-term programs of investment and support.

Labour’s investment plan for UK steel will be underpinned by an industrial strategy, which the Labour leader asserts as ‘providing the long term stability and certainty that business and industry are crying out for.’ Labour’s industrial strategy outlines the importance of strategic sovereign capabilities like steel that are vital for national economic resilience and key supply chains.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Outlining Labour’s plan for the steel sector, Keir Starmer said: “Steel is integral to a modern economy, and my Labour government will back it, secure it, and grow it, creating high paying, productive jobs in communities all over the country, for generations.

“Through our Green Prosperity Plan, we will invest alongside industry in technology and innovation, as well as increasing demand for UK steel from our plan to build turbines, railways, and carbon capture infrastructure.

“In the last 13 years the Tories’ complacency and inaction has led to a self-defeating cycle of crisis and bailout, failing workers, industry, and the taxpayer.

“Securing investment in steel will create a virtuous circle of cheaper infrastructure, jobs, thriving industry, and economic growth. Labour will get on with it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keir Starmer has accused the Prime Minister of acting like a ‘passive bystander’ when it comes to securing international investment in industries like steel that can support business and secure jobs here in the UK.

Commenting on Rishi Sunak’s visit to the USA, Starmer said: “The Prime Minister is impotently asking the President to open up to UK business, but those asks aren’t underpinned by any sense of a plan for UK industry.

“The United States’ ground-breaking legislation has created more jobs in seven months than the UK has in seven years. The Conservative response is to criticise it from the side lines, then ask for a piece of the pie, woefully exposing their lack of plan.

“The UK is becoming a passive bystander in a global race for the jobs and industries of the future. Labour will pull all levers needed to drive forward jobs and growth in Britain. We’ll invest to rebuild Britain’s industrial strength. We’ll harness the ambition and hunger of British business, the skills and talents of our workers, and create tens of thousands of high skilled jobs, growing vibrant economies in all parts of the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Tories aren’t on the pitch, leaving Britain in the changing room.”

Sir Keir has long been a familiar face in Doncaster - and that’s because the politician has strong family connections with the city and has been a regular visitor here over the years, not only for family occasions but also trips to Doncaster Racecourse.

Sir Keir’s wife Victoria comes from Doncaster and his late mother in law Barbara lived in the city before her death in 2020.

In a speech the same year outlining his Doncaster connections, in front of the facade of what was once the Doncaster Girls High School and is now Danum Gallery, Library and Museum, he said: “I’m delighted that we’re here in Doncaster. My wife’s mum was born and grew up here – just next to the racecourse. We’re regulars here. Visiting family friends but also to go to the Leger. Though of course sadly not this year,” referring to the race being cancelled due to Covid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad