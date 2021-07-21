Despite the heat of recent days, people have reported seeing a couple of friars in their distinctive brown cowls walking the streets of Doncaster handing out free sweets and chocolates.

And that’s because it’s a promotional gimmick for a Thorne sweet shop.

Friar Tuck’s, which is based in Market Place, Thorne, is a traditional sweet shop and tea room selling ‘all of your old favourite sweets and treats.’

Staff at Friar Tuck's have been dressing up as monks and handing out free chocolates. (Photo: Friar Tuck's).

And to raise awareness, staff have been donning the fun costumes and dishing out chocolate and 10% off vouchers to lucky people on the streets of the town in recent days.

The name of the shop comes from Friar Tuck, one of the companions of Robin Hood in folklore – and one of the Merry Men.