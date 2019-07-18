This is the new destination from Doncaster Sheffield Airport with Wizz Air

Doncaster Sheffield Airport

WIZZ Air has announced a new twice-weekly flight to Chisinau, Moldova taking off from Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA) from 20th December.

The new addition is WIZZ Air’s 14th route flying from Doncaster Sheffield, the UKs favourite airport, and the only route between the north of England and Moldova.

This announcement adds a further 38,000 seats to DSA and takes WIZZ’s overall seat commitment at DSA to 800,000 per annum.

Chris Harcombe, Aviation Development Director at Doncaster Sheffield Airport, said: “Today’s announcement of a new flight from Yorkshire to Chisinau is great news for us at DSA. It shows the high level of confidence that WIZZ has in our easy, friendly, relaxed service and commitment to our customers at Doncaster Sheffield Airport. This year we will see 25% growth in our total passengers which is a market breaking rate of growth, with an extra 250,000 seats available across our 55 destinations.

“This new route comes on board as our new flight to Timisoara, Romania will now take off on 6th August earlier than its originally planned September start. WIZZ Air is truly delivering ultra-low-cost travel, serving the North from DSA for over a decade with one of the youngest and the greenest aircraft fleet around, we are very proud to play a role in this.”

Chisinau is the capital of the Eastern Europe’s Republic of Moldova and is an eclectic mix of green parks, dome-topped churches, and street festivals. Renowned for its wineries, it also has a growing reputation for a lively nightlife, relaxing street cafes and is the perfect undiscovered gem for a weekend break.

Owain Jones, Managing Director, Wizz Air UK said: “Wizz Air began operations at Doncaster Sheffield Airport in 2006, and since then we have been giving the Yorkshire region the opportunity to travel to a variety of fascinating destinations onboard one of the youngest and greenest fleets in the sky. Doncaster Sheffield is a great airport to start your journey to Chișinău, before boarding one of our ultra-efficient aircraft and taking to the skies.