This is the best time to have sex in Doncaster, according to new research

The best time to get it on is apparently at 7.30am - around 30 minutes after you wake up, according to the study.

Energy levels are at their highest after a good night's rest which means both sexes have more stamina.

The rush of endorphins sparked by sex lowers blood pressure and stress levels and makes us feel more upbeat for the rest of the day.

Concentration levels peak around three hours after we have woken up, so it is best to save the most taxing jobs of the day at work for around 10am.

Around an hour later, stress levels peak at 11am - most typically early in the week when our to-do lists are heaviest, so this is the best time to relax.

The study pinpointed the weak moments when we were most likely to put on weight with a sugar rush - Snack O'Clock comes most frequently at 3.30pm, when we are starting to lag at work, and 8.15pm when we are relaxing in front of the TV, so this is the best time to show willpower.

Wine O'Clock, the best time for an alcoholic drink, is 6pm - four hours before we go to bed to maximise the time for liver recovery.

The best time for sleep is at 10pm - allowing for 20 minutes to get to sleep and 90 minutes of the most restorative non-REM sleep which is most likely to occur prior to midnight.

The best times to live your life were compiled by the health and wellbeing firm Naturecan, which monitored the body clocks of 1,000 people who lead healthy and active lives.

They were asked to log the optimum times when they got the maximum benefits out of range of daily activities after researchers pinpointed the key times of the day which suited each activity best.

Based on the respondents' responses, Naturecan was able to come up with a daily timetable to help the average person to live life to the maximum.

This included the best times to eat breakfast (7.45am), lunch (12.45pm) and dinner (6.15pm) if you want to maximise weight loss and wellness.

The key to healthy eating was not to have an uneven calorie intake throughout the day, according to 72% of respondents.

The study also highlighted the optimum times of the day to work-out.

Around half of those who took part (52%) found their calorie burn from running was best with a pre-breakfast run at around 7.15am.

Strength levels do build up during the day and 54% of gym fans who like to lift weights found they were most effective after work, with 6.30pm being the best time.

A key finding from the study was that more than half of us (57%) felt we were not getting the optimum eight hours of sleep a night, and this was impacting on our effectiveness throughout the day.

A Naturecan spokesperson said: "What we set out to do was to find out the absolute optimum times to work, rest and play in Doncaster.

"While no two people are the same, these were found to be the very best times for the average person to do the key activities which make for a healthy and happy life.

"Making small adjustments to your routine can really help you to lose weight, get fitter, be more effective at work, improve muscle strength, sleep better and even be a better lover."

12-point plan to live a healthy life

1. 7am - best time to wake-up, ideally after between seven and nine hours of sleep. You need more sleep up to the age of 18 (typically up to 10 hours for a young teen) but it is a myth that we need less sleep as we get older.

2 7.15am - best time to go for a run - research shows that doing cardio-exercise in a fasted state (ie before breakfast) leads to a small increase in the amount of fat being burned. That is because blood sugar, insulin and glycogen levels are all lower than normal after an overnight fast.

3 7.30am - best time for sex - ideally around 45 minutes after waking to get over night-time grogginess and allow you to be completely refreshed (and clean your teeth!). Both sexes have more energy because they are well rested. Male testosterone levels peak in the morning, meaning they last longer in bed. The rush of endorphins sparked by sex lowers blood pressure and stress levels and makes for a more upbeat rest of the day.

4 7.45am - best time for breakfast - this should be around 45 minutes after waking. 84% of respondents in the Naturecan study said that sticking to defined meal times is the best way to lose weight.

5 10am - best time to work - research shows we reach our mental peak around three hours after waking. Your concentration, memory, focus and creativity should be best at this time of the day. Use this period to do that work that needs your best thinking, rather than using it for other tasks.

6 10.45am - best time to relax - this is when our stress levels are at their highest, particularly early on in the week when to-do lists tend to be biggest.

7 12.45pm - best time for lunch - this should be five hours after eating breakfast. Three-quarters of those surveyed (75%) found they benefited from never skipping a midday meal.

8 3.30pm - best time to show willpower - this is Snack O'Clock, when our willpower is at its weakest. Four out of ten respondents (39%) said that mid-afternoon was when they were most likely to break a diet.

9 6pm - best time for a drink - this is known as Wine O'Clock when we unwind after a long day at work. The key is not to leave it too late because your body needs at least four hours for your liver to recover from alcohol consumption before sleep.

10 6.15pm - best time for dinner - but don't pig out even if you have been watching your calories all day. The vast majority of respondents surveyed by Naturecan (72%) said the key to successful weight loss was not to exceed your lunch-time calorie count at dinner - so you have an even calorie intake throughout the day.

11 6.30pm - best time to do weights - most studies find that strength is at a low point in the morning and gradually climbs until it tops in the early evening. The Naturecan research found that if training involved a lot of strength or power-based exercise, performance in the gym was best after work in the early evening.