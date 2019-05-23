This is how you can get paid to visit bars this summer thanks to one Doncaster pub

A Doncaster pub has launched a search for the UK’s first ever event tester who will get PAID to travel the country experiencing exciting events - and is encouraging locals to apply for the coveted role!

The Cumberland Hungry Horse Local on Thorne Road, is advertising a dream ‘Summer Sab-BAR-tical’ for event lovers and is calling for a local to help shape the pub’s event programme in return for £2,000.

A Doncaster pub could be offering the best job ever!

The lucky candidate will be required to undertake a road trip across the UK, attending a range of fun-filled events. Each event must be reviewed thoroughly, from the atmosphere and activities, to the food and drink, with all feedback provided to management at the Cumberland.

READ MORE: Cast, Toploader and Starsailor to play Doncaster’s Askern Music Festival

The role has been created to celebrate the launch of Greene King’s Great British Summer Social, which will see more than 1,500 events take place at Greene King pubs nationwide, from beer yoga and beach parties. The campaign has been designed to create experiential, exclusive and exciting reasons to bring the community together at a truly Great British institution, the pub.

The chosen applicant will be required to report their findings back to the Cumberland to help plan the pub’s extensive events and entertainment programme over the summer.

Interested applicants should visit summer.greeneking.co.uk/sabbartical/ before Sunday 9 June, explaining why they’ve got what it takes to be the pub’s first ever event tester.

Nick Coster, Steve Clowes, general manager at the Cumberland, said: “Events are a great way to bring the community together and there’s nothing better than spending time with family and friends at your local pub, especially over the summer. That’s why we are creating an action-packed summer of events for locals, with help from our first ever official event tester.

“We’re looking for one lucky applicant who will get paid to attend exciting events across the UK to help shape our own entertainment calendar and make Cumberland’s events the best in the whole country! We’d love for someone from Doncaster to be selected to experience this once in a lifetime opportunity!

“So, if you fancy attending pub events and sampling an exciting range of food and drink - all while getting paid to do so, then we want to hear from you!”

Other local pubs taking part include the Tut N Shive.

Applications are open until Sunday 9 June. To apply or find out more, visit: summer.greeneking.co.uk/sabbartical/