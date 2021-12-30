'This is getting too much:" Worker at new Doncaster McDonald's hits out at customer abuse

The burger chain’s ninth Doncaster store opened in Denaby Main before Christmas – but dozens of angry customers have reportedly been yelling abuse at staff and tearing into the fast food giant on social media.

One fed up worker has called on people to support the new business and said that the abusive comments were too much.

In a post, widely shared on social media, the worker wrote: “Wow – the abuse us staff are getting at McDonald's in Denaby.

McDonald's has just opened a new restaurant in Doncaster.

“I don't normally get affected by comments and abuse but this is getting too much.

“We as a team are trying our hardest – l've put in so much effort and continue to do.

"I’m on 7am till 2pm at times and stay on till midnight just to make sure customers have that extra member of staff they can speak to when other crew members are busy.

"I'm trying my hardest I really am, just like the rest of us.

"Please, please can we just stick together and support each other?”

The new outlet on Denaby Lane opened on December 15.

The new build has been erected on brownfield land which was previously a self storage facility.

The scheme was given the go-ahead by Doncaster Council planners last year.