Third anniversary of Ukraine war to be marked in Doncaster with memorial event
United In Memory will take place at the Unitarian and Free Christian Church on Hall Gate from 4pm to 6pm today.
A spokesperson for Doncaster Ukrainian Centre said: “Organised by the Refugee Council this is a getting together for a period of reflection and support to mark the third Anniversary of Russia’s unprovoked and illegal invasion of Ukraine.
"All welcome.”
It comes as one of Doncaster MP’s reiterated her backing for Ukraine.
Sally Jameson, Doncaster Central Labour MP said: “The UK is united in its support for Ukraine
On the third anniversary of Putin’s illegal and brutal invasion - we remember the Ukrainians fighting for the values we share - freedom, democracy, human rights and the rule of international law.
“The Government is stepping up support for Ukraine by boosting military aid, extending the UK's training programme for Ukrainian troops and igning a landmark 100 year partnership to deepen ties for future generations.
“We will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes to win.”
It comes as French President Emmanuel Macron says a truce between Ukraine and Russia could be agreed in the coming weeks, following talks with Donald Trump in the White House
Mr Macron said any peace deal must "not be a surrender of Ukraine" and must be backed by security guarantees
Meanwhile, Mr Trump says the cost and burden of securing peace must be paid for by the nations of Europe, not just by the USA.
